LIVE UPDATES: Jonathan Yaniv in court for assaulting Rebel News journalist

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 24, 2022
Jonathan "Jessica" Yaniv is facing charges in Surrey Provincial Court today for assaulting former Rebel News journalist Keean Bexte.

Drea Humphrey will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

British Columbia Canada
