LIVE UPDATES: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki continues to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
Commissioner Lucki is testifying for the second day before the Mass Casualty Commission in Halifax, a public inquiry probing into Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is continuing to face questions before the inquiry into Canada's deadliest mass shooting that left 22 people dead in April 2020.
Commissioner Lucki is testifying for the second day before the Mass Casualty Commission in Halifax. Yesterday, Lucki was questioned by the commissioners and lawyers representing the victims' families. You can see Drea Humphrey's live tweet coverage of yesterday's proceedings here.
Rebel News is calling for Commissioner Lucki to be terminated for her political interference in the RCMP's investigation on behalf of Justin Trudeau and former public safety minister Bill Blair, in which the mass shooting was exploited to further the Liberal Party's gun control agenda. If you would like to add your name to those calling for her termination, please sign the petition here.
Drea Humphrey will be providing live updates of today's hearing as it happens.
Follow along on this page for updates, or stay connected on Twitter, @DreaHumphrey.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.