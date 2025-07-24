LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing continues for Freedom Convoy organizers

Ezra Levant remains in Ottawa, providing live updates from the Ottawa courthouse as Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enter the second day of their sentencing following the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

After being convicted of mischief charges, Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are set to be sentenced this week in a process that began on Wednesday and may drag on until Friday.

The two prominent faces of the 2022 anti-mandate protest are both facing stiff sentences, with Crown prosecutors seeking seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber, in addition to seizing Barber's “Big Red” truck.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in Ottawa, where he's providing live updates from the courthouse as the sentencing unfolds.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-24 20:16:22 -0400
    Siobhain Wetscher deserves to be charged with contempt of court and mischief in this Gong Show of a trial. And it’s quite the run-on sentencing. This shows Canada merely has a LEGAL system, not a justice system.

    Thanks, Ezra, for posting on X what happened in court. And I hhope somebody complains about that grifty Siobhain Wetscher woman.