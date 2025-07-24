LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing continues for Freedom Convoy organizers

After being convicted of mischief charges, Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are set to be sentenced this week in a process that began on Wednesday and may drag on until Friday.

The two prominent faces of the 2022 anti-mandate protest are both facing stiff sentences, with Crown prosecutors seeking seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber, in addition to seizing Barber's “Big Red” truck.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in Ottawa, where he's providing live updates from the courthouse as the sentencing unfolds. Follow along with his coverage on X @EzraLevant or below on this page: