LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich trial wraps up as Crown prosecutors makes final arguments

Ezra Levant is in Ottawa, where the Crown prosecutor is set to have the last word in the trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 13, 2024
The drawn-out trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber is in its final day before a verdict is reached.

This morning, Lich and Barber are making final appearances (virtually) before the court, where they face mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation charges issued for their roles in the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest that took place in Ottawa during early 2022.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is in Ottawa today to cover the proceedings and is providing updates on the trial as it unfolds. Follow along directly on X or on this page below:

