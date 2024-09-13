LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich trial wraps up as Crown prosecutors makes final arguments

E-transfer (Canada):

The drawn-out trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber is in its final day before a verdict is reached.

This morning, Lich and Barber are making final appearances (virtually) before the court, where they face mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation charges issued for their roles in the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest that took place in Ottawa during early 2022.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is in Ottawa today to cover the proceedings and is providing updates on the trial as it unfolds. Follow along directly on X or on this page below:

Today's hearing is expected to take a couple of hours (which will likely mean three or four). Tamara Lich and her co-accused are joining via Zoom today; everyone else is in the courtroom. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

The prosecution is rebutting the closing remarks of Tamara's lawyers. When I was last here, Lawrence Greenspon quoted Benjamin Franklin in an inspiring reference to liberty.



The prosecutors said Ben Franklin was allegedly a big booster of vaccines, after first being a skeptic. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

Just a reminder, the prosecutors are Tim Radcliffe and Siobhan Wetschler. (Wetschler is the one haggling over Ben Franklin.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

Wetscher is showing the judge a text message exchange between Chris Barber, Tamara's co-accused, and the police. Barber and other leaders of the trucker convoy had continuous collaboration in terms of managing the truckers. This is an essential part of their defence. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

The judge just interrupted and scolded Wetscher for "cherry-picking" a snippet from a larger text message exchange. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

Wetscher: the Federal Court's ruling deeming the Emergencies Act illegal and unconstitutional doesn't "condone" the truckers and their conduct. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024

Wetscher: the Federal Court ruling is "the elephant in the room".

Judge: it was a different issue, but there are some instructive paragraphs I will read. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 13, 2024