LIVE UPDATES: Two of 'Coutts Three' to receive sentences for anti-mandate protest

Two of the three men charged for their role in the 2022 anti-mandate protest will receive their sentences today. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is providing live updates from a courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta.

  |   January 10, 2025   |   News

 

Ezra Levant is at the King's Bench of Alberta Lethbridge Court House, where he's reporting on the sentencing hearing for the three men who were convicted in April of mischief for their role in the Coutts blockade. However, only two of the three are set to receive their sentences today following the third's change in legal counsel.

Marco Van Huigenbos and George Janzen are anticipated to receive their sentences today, while Alex Van Herk, meanwhile, will see his sentencing delayed until a further date after changing lawyers.

As part of Rebel News in-depth reporting on the legal proceedings arising from the Freedom Convoy protests and the Coutts blockade, Ezra will be posting live updates on X from the sentencing hearing.

These three men, often referred to as the "Coutts Three", are facing charges stemming from their involvement in the 2022 protests against COVID-19 mandates at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing. 

Follow along for updates below:

