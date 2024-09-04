Local resident urges ‘Made in Cobourg’ solutions for escalating encampment chaos

E-transfer (Canada):

Discussions arose at Cobourg’s Community Protection and Economic Development Committee meeting on September 4 around the growing encampment, located on the east end of town at the former Brookside Youth Detention Centre.

One particular agenda item of interest was the delegation of James Bisson, a local Cobourg resident, who raised repeated concerns about the state of affairs within the town of Cobourg. His delegation highlighted the tentative sale of Brookside and its expected impact on the encampment, which will either evict the encampment or (if the deal falls through) facilitate its proliferation.

Despite homelessness being the responsibility of the upper-tier municipality, Northumberland County, the representatives there repeatedly fail to address the situation in Cobourg and the impact that it’s having on the safety and security of local residents.

James Bisson proposed a range of actions for the town of Cobourg to address its encampment issues with a tailored, “Made in Cobourg” solution. He recommended implementing a new ‘Tenting and Encampment By-law’ designed to better manage both public and private spaces.

Bisson also expressed concerns about the expansion of Transition House, a low-barrier shelter that is set to enhance its services and outreach with the county’s acquisition of a larger facility at 310 Division Street. He warned that this expansion could exacerbate the current challenges in the downtown core.

According to residents and those familiar with the issue in Cobourg, Transition House has not effectively ensured the safety of the surrounding community, which includes an elementary school just one block away, and has failed to deliver meaningful, successful outcomes for those it serves.