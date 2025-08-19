'Lunatic' CBC journalist berates Jewish Montreal resident

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie recently detailed the growing number of antisemitic incidents in Montreal, including hearing from a Jewish resident who was verbally attacked with a barrage of insults and threats while sitting in his vehicle at a red light.

An open-source intel account named “Leviathan” on social media picked up on the report, identifying the man in the video as Leo Kalinda, a Rwandan-born journalist who has had a career with CBC for nearing 50 years.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Kalinda's unhinged antisemitic rant.

“Imagine if that were a Rebel News journalist saying antisemitic things out on the street,” said Sheila, calling the man a “deranged lunatic.”

Kalinda's actions were not that of a “reasonable” adult, added Tamara. “I don't know where someone even thinks this is appropriate; it blows my mind that people are speaking to one another this way.”

While CBC was quick to be outraged by a lone Nazi flag spotted at the Freedom Convoy — held by an individual who was never identified and who was told to leave by protesters — “this is an actual guy with the same viewpoint on Jews as literal Nazis, working at the state broadcaster, buying his groceries with money he earned working allegedly on behalf of the Canadian public and have we heard anything from the CBC about this? Nothing,” said Sheila.

“This is the likes of who is hired and the calibre of journalist that are hired by the CBC, it's no wonder Canadians are just done with them,” replied Tamara.