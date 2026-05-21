Lunatic selling Premier Smith 'public enemy' shirts

On this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on a left-wing social media commenter's deranged comments about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“My grandparents survived World War Two in Poland,” the man's profanity-laden rant began, in a response to the premier's comments about how misuse of the term Nazi downplays the Holocaust.

“They taught me if I ever encountered someone who talks like you, Danielle Smith, then they're a ****ing Nazi,” the man said.

After declaring “you're a Nazi, and one day you are going to get yours,” the man then said he would be selling shirts printed with the words “public enemy” alongside Premier Smith's face.

“I like how he takes the survival story of his grandparents and pulls it over himself, as though he were some sort of hero when he literally didn't do anything but become the progeny of people who survived the Holocaust,” remarked Sheila.

“I've been to Auschwitz; to call somebody a Nazi undeservingly is dulling the edge of that word,” she stated. “To call a woman you simply disagree with politically a Nazi is only doing real Nazis a favour, because you are normalizing them.”

Individuals like the man in the video are the type who would “sucker-punch a woman from behind, not confront her to her face,” Sheila said, comparing the angry social media poster to Dion Bews, a man who attacked her while covering the 2017 Women's March.

People like this “activate online activists,” Lise said. While this man may just be spewing “grotesque words,” they may put Premier Smith in danger from “crazier activists” who might see the message.

Labelling the premier a “Nazi” and “public enemy” and making vague threats is “obviously in dangerous territory,” she added.