(WATCH) Is The Mainstream Media A Branch Of The Justin Trudeau Liberal Government? Ezra Levant on the LeDrew Three Minute Interview

Is the mainstream media a branch of the Justin Trudeau Liberal Government? Ezra Levant joins Stephen LeDrew for the LeDrew Three Minute Interview.

According to the video's description:

Many media outlets are getting a handout from the Federal government to stay afloat. Have these government handouts hindered the ability of media to hold government to account? Ezra Levant is not part of the mainstream media, he is the principal of Rebel Media and he joins Stephen LeDrew for Three Minutes.

