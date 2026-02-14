Mainstream media criticized for 'whitewashing' image of Tumbler Ridge trans shooter — Rebel Roundtable

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by parental and children’s rights activist 'Billboard' Chris Elston and Odessa Orlewicz, host of Liberty Talk Canada, to discuss the aftermath of the Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooting.

While some police and media representatives have insisted on a focus on the victims rather than the shooter, David Menzies pointed out that understanding the motives involved in the tragedy is vitally important for preventing future victims.

“Of course it’s about the victims, but if we don’t analyze what made that monster tick, to pick up that gun and kill all those innocent children, then how do we protect ourselves going forward?” asked David.

Chris Elston identified the root of the problem in the harmful rhetoric of transgender ideology, which he says has turned “mental illness into a civil rights movement.”

“He needed help,” said Chris. “He was a deeply unwell individual. He wasn’t just identifying as trans… but he was also taking ketamine, DMT, mushrooms, antipsychotics, antidepressants, smoking weed in the house. He has this huge cocktail of drugs in his system, he dropped out of school four years ago, he’s had frequent mental health visits, police took away guns from the house at one point.”

He went on: “But with trans identification, they don’t treat it as a mental health problem, they celebrate it, they affirm a delusion, and they do nothing to get these individuals the help that they need. So we shouldn’t be surprised when there are these outbreaks of violence.”

And when that violence occurs, the mainstream media goes to great lengths to paint the trans perpetrator in a more sympathetic light, pointed out Odessa Orlewicz, with CityTV allegedly even going so far as to apply beauty filters to the shooter’s image.

“These are not journalists; these are activists trying to make him look younger, skinnier, and like a little kid victim,” said Odessa. “I just find it absolutely disgusting.”