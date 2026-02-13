🔴Tumbler Ridge shooting aftermath, Liberals warn of 'illegitimate' media | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guests this week: 'Billboard' Chris Elston (parental and children's rights activist) | Odessa Orlewicz (host of Liberty Talk Canada)

Today, we're looking at the ongoing fallout from the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, where transgender gunman Jesse Strang (also named as Jesse Van Rootselaar) killed his mother and stepbrother before opening fire at the local high school, killing six more before taking his own life. Government leaders including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre have travelled to the remote British Columbia community Friday.

Plus, Heritage Minister Marc Miller is warning the public to be mindful of “illegitimate” media reports in the aftermath of the attack, while police and mainstream outlets have neglected issues surrounding transgenderism.

