Mainstream media stories used to freeze bank accounts? Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson

The Freedom Convoy protest that took over a portion of Ottawa was eventually dismantled by police after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act. One concerning feature of the crackdown against protest was the federal government's decision to freeze bank accounts of those allegedly supporting the demonstration.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer representing the Freedom Convoy, joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for an in-depth conversation about the legal ramifications surrounding the protest.

In the short teaser clip above, Wilson discusses some of the evidence used — apparently a CTV News article outlining Freedom Convoy organizers — that led to the extraordinary measure of Canadians being barred from access to banking.

In the full-length interview below, Ezra and the convoy lawyer dig into the finer details of the numerous legal issues surrounding the convoy and actions taken by the government.

