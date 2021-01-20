Mainstream media WILL NOT scrutinize Joe Biden's presidency | Ezra Levant on Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021 marks the beginning of a new era for the person sitting position billed as “the leader of the free world.” Donald Trump is now the former president, with Joe Biden having been officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, while more than 20,000 national guardsmen patrolled the Capitol.

Likely gone along with the Trump presidency is the mainstream media's ruthless, relentless scrutiny of Donald Trump and anyone associated with him.

The headlines of recent reflect just that: the biggest scandal on the internet, according to Forbes for example, is Joe Biden's ownership of a peloton — an expensive piece of home exercise equipment. Biden's presidency marks the “return of 'first pets'” gushed CTV News. CNN fired off several articles about Kamala Harris' clothing choices.

