Mamdani's plot to punish the rich will ruin New York City

Article by Rebel News staff.

New York City is imposing a new tax on its very wealthy residents, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani singling out hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin in an ad.

“This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million, whose owners do not live full-time in the city,” Mamdani said in the video outside of the building where Griffin owns a penthouse.

“Most of the time, these units are sitting empty,” he continued, calling it a “fundamentally unfair” system and suggesting it would collect $500 million in taxes for the city.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how this new tax won't generate enough money to cover the socialist promises Mamdani made on the campaign trail, like abolishing transit fees or creating government-run grocery stores.

“You'll notice he's not going after the Republicans; he's not going after the former mayor or the governor,” Ezra said. “He just decided to pick on some guy who is rich and do a campaign ad right outside his building.”

The purpose of both the tax and the ad isn't about raising funds for a particular project, he continued, suggesting “it's punishment, demonization and jealousy” and appealing to young people who have become disillusioned with capitalism.

Mamdani's singling out of Griffin is part of a concerning “kill the rich” trend among radical left-wing politicians and commentators, he said, linking this type of rhetoric to the cult support for accused killer Luigi Mangione.

“That kind of violence is no longer forbidden in social circles,” Ezra remarked, citing the popular support for Mangione or those who were gleeful at the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk or the assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.