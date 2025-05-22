Man accused of joining terror group now living in Ontario mosque

Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee normally calls Kitchener, Ont., his home. But these days, he is currently residing at a mosque in north Toronto. The question is: why?

Here’s the skinny re: Husam: the RCMP believed he was planning to travel abroad to join an international terror organization, perhaps the Houthis. So it was that last month, Husam was arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. That’s when he allegedly made death threats to the police officers.

Originally from Yemen, Husam has lived in Canada for numerous years and has applied for Canadian citizenship. All the charges have yet to be tested in court and a court date has yet to be set.

According to media reports, Husam, 32, was recently in a Brampton courthouse facing what court documents state is an application for a peace bond under Section #810.01 of the Criminal Code of Canada. This is granted for a “fear of terrorism offence” where “a person who fears on reasonable grounds that another person may commit a terrorism offence may, with the Attorney General’s consent, lay an information before a provincial court judge.”

As well, court documents indicate that Husam has been seen at numerous pro-Hamas protests in Toronto since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

But as he awaits trial, he is being held over in a special arrangement approved by the court to reside under bail conditions at a Toronto mosque after an approved surety posted a $1,000 bond.

The conditions state Husam can only leave the mosque “when you are in the company of your surety” or with “written permission” for specific purposes including going to court or for medical reasons. He also can’t be “within 300 metres of any airport or Canadian border” and he had to “surrender” his “passport or travel documents.”

As well, he must wear an ankle bracelet that monitors his movements.

Last Tuesday, Rebel News paid a visit to the mosque, and we were able to briefly interview Husam. For his part, he denied threatening police officers and he denied ever taking part in pro-Hamas demonstrations. As well, he said his goal was to go to the Middle East to fight the Houthis, not to join this terrorist group (it was unclear if Husam wanted to join Yemen's official army or if he would be part of another group.)

As we pressed on with our questions, Husam said he was uncomfortable providing answers without his lawyer present. We provided our contact information and departed.

In any event, the story of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee is indeed fascinating. He claims he is completely innocent of all the allegations that have been leveled against him. But the question arises: who is telling the truth here – Husam or law enforcement? And how is it that someone who is potentially a threat to public safety is now residing at a mosque of all places? It’s utterly baffling. Stay tuned for further updates.