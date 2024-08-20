Manitoba chiefs, cabinet minister ask Trudeau to rescind Charles Adler’s senate appointment

Winnipeg Free Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces swift backlash for appointing Charles Adler to the Senate over "vile" and "racist" remarks made over two decades ago. Adler, in radio commentaries, disparaged First Nations as corrupt, lazy, uncivilized people.

"I am just not interested in supporting boneheads and boneheaded arguments and it is absolutely boneheaded to respond to a legitimate argument by saying, 'Well, you must be racist otherwise you wouldn’t say that,'" Adler said.

The broadcaster earlier claimed First Nations "often get a ride that’s free and then complain the ride isn’t rich enough." He also called on them to "get a job" on Radio CJOB Winnipeg.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), perturbed by comments it considers "grossly offensive," wants Trudeau to rescind the appointment.

"It’s appalling that someone who has such a disregard for the plight of our people is appointed to such a prestigious position," said Acting Grand Chief Angela Levasseur of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. of Nelson House. "The vile words and contempt he has spoken are so vicious and racist they could be considered hate crimes."

They earlier filed formal complaints at the CRTC and Canada Broadcast Standards Council, who concluded Adler’s 1999 remarks were "provocative" but "exaggerated and hardly to be taken literally." Added panellists said: "The Council can only consider them fair political commentary."

AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick disputed the broadcast standards council's characterization of Adler's comments, comparing him to former Conservative senator Lynn Beyak, who also faced widespread criticism for disparaging comments towards First Nations and Indigenous peoples.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not comment on the matter. They also did not clarify if a thorough background check had been performed.

"Throughout his career he has used his platform to champion human rights," claimed Trudeau during Adler’s appointment Saturday. He will serve alongside five other Manitoba senators, but has not yet taken his oath of office, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

"It is obvious that Canada and the prime minister have turned a blind eye to these offensive views when making this appointment to the Senate," the AMC wrote in a press release.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, a Métis MP and Manitoba representative in cabinet, also opposed the appointment. "There are many eminently qualified Manitobans who are better suited to represent our province than Charles Adler," said Vandal.

Adler told CBC News he agrees with Minister Vandal. "Theoretically, without seeing all these names he must be thinking of, if he says that there are people in Manitoba more qualified than yours truly to be in the Senate, he's probably right," Adler said.

The Minister’s office would not elaborate. "We will not be commenting further at this time," said his press secretary.

The Independent Senators Group, a caucus of Liberal appointees, clarified Monday it was "premature" to suggest Adler would join the group should he take a Senate seat. Membership in the group is key to winning committee assignments and being permitted to speak during Senate Question Period.

"The Independent Senators Group has a vetting process that any senators wishing to join must go through," said spokesperson Zoe Naidoo. "It would be premature to speculate on the results of this process."