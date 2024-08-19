Liberal-appointed senator called Indigenous people uncivilized 'boneheads’

X / charlesadler

Liberal Senate appointee Charles Adler earlier called Indigenous people uncivilized “boneheads” who should “get a job.” His remarks on Radio CJOB Winnipeg prompted a formal complaint by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, records show.

“I am just not interested in supporting boneheads and boneheaded arguments and it is absolutely boneheaded to respond to a legitimate argument by saying, ‘Well, you must be racist otherwise you wouldn’t say that,” Adler said in a 1999 episode of Adler On Line.

“If the chiefs who are running dictatorships on these reserves haven’t figured out how to do free enterprise, what else is new?” asked Adler. “That’s something I’ve never understood. Whether you’re living on a reserve or not, you’re living in a community which is run by people who haven’t got a clue.”

Charles Adler used to be a journalist. He even used to be conservative.



But that hasn’t paid well lately and Adler doesn’t have a rich pension.



So he defected to Trudeau. He wrote to Trudeau saying he wanted a Senate seat. And he agreed to sell the rest of us out to get it. https://t.co/vIJqhkTLEE — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2024

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Adler as a Senator from Manitoba. Trudeau called him “a renowned radio host, journalist and influential voice for Canada for 50 years.”

“Throughout his career he has used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy,” said Trudeau. Political aides had no comment on whether they conducted a thorough background check, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“I don’t believe in living on reserves,” Adler said in his Adler On Line broadcast. “I don’t believe in ghettos. I don’t believe in federal government policy.”

“I believe in free enterprise which does not exist on reserves,” he continued. “I believe in law and order which does not exist.”

You see, when Charles Adler said he wanted to abolish the Senate, that was before he was part of Team Trudeau.



Manitobans despise Team Trudeau, and this contradicts everything Adler had ever said about the Senate, but he needs the cash. https://t.co/fQicZy6xsu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 17, 2024

Adler described First Nations' chiefs as dishonest. “Do you think people of this community believe the people running the reserves, the chiefs, are honest, have integrity?”

“The fundamental issue is people exercising no responsibility on their own reserves,” he said. “That’s the issue. It’s called moral discipline. It’s called civilization. If you want to behave in an uncivilized manner you don’t get any r-e-s-p-e-c-t.”

“There is an appropriate way that most members of mainstream society and many members of Aboriginal society have found to deal with anger about unemployment,” Adler continued. “There’s a three word solution: Get a job.”

The radio host contends many Canadians share his views but feared reprisal for speaking out. “A lot of people murmur silently to themselves or their friends,” he said, “but they refuse to go public with what they believe.”

“They’re afraid of being called a racist,” Adler said.

“If you want to get deep down into the bowels of the politics of reserves, who’s running the show, where’s the money going, what about responsibility, accountability and people being intimidated, that’s the kind of stuff that might get you an award in journalism,” he notes. “On the other hand it might get you a bullet.”

Adler’s remarks prompted formal complaints by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs at the CRTC and Canada Broadcast Standards Council. Chiefs condemned the language they considered abusive.

The Standards Council concluded Adler’s remarks were “provocative” but “exaggerated and hardly to be taken literally.” Added panelists said: “The Council can only consider them fair political commentary.”