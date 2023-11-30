Manitoba nursing student suspended for antisemitism now defended by PC MLAs

Facebook/ Arij Al Khafagi and X/ Braydon Maz
Obby Khan, Progressive Conservative MLA for Fort Wayne, co-signed a letter of support for Arij Al Khafagi, who was suspended from the University of Manitoba for a social media post that compared Israelis to Nazis.

The letter, also signed by Richard Perchotte, the PC critic for advanced education, defended Al Khafagi's post, which depicted Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers as Nazis as simply "passionate":

Ms. Al Khafagi is a nursing student and a student leader, and an associate dean has suspended her from her program over posts made on her personal social media account regarding the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

It sends an unacceptable message to academically penalize a student for expressing herself, passionate community members are the same passionate nurses that our healthcare system so desperately needs.

Khan, a former CFL star, was first elected in 2022. He recently posed for a photo with Ramsey Zeid, the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba.

Zeid has posted to his own social media accounts in support of Al Khafagi and Gaza. One such post includes a lion, draped in a Palestinian flag, with Jerusalem in the background eating a rat wrapped in an Israeli flag.

