Manitoba rolls out a vaccine passport: Want your freedom? Take the vaccine

Manitoba has just rolled out a new vaccine passport program. The plan, pushed by Premier Brian Pallister, will see immunization cards issued to those who have received their full dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and will contain the individuals first and last names, as well as a QR code which can be scanned to verify their vaccine status.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how this new program conflicts with Canadians civil rights, explaining that:

[Y]our civil rights, your Charter rights, they don't depend on whether you're a citizen, or even a healthy citizen. They don't depend on whether you may be naturally immune to the disease because you got the disease and recovered from it. And your civil rights no longer have to respect your conscientious views, you simply have to take the experimental meds if you want to be free — even if you're healthy. Oh, and you have to show everyone who asks you to prove it.

