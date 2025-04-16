Canadians react to Mark Carney’s alleged ties to Ghislaine Maxwell

Right now, Mark Carney is the prime minister of Canada. But how well do Canadians really know the man who just took the top job?

He wasn’t elected in a traditional way. He didn’t rise through Parliament with a strong voter base. He was handpicked — a global banker turned climate czar, turned political leader. A man groomed by the world’s financial elite, now leading a country he spent years influencing from behind the scenes.

Carney was the governor of the Bank of Canada, then the Bank of England. He was a star of the World Economic Forum. The kind of guy you see at the Bilderberg meeting — not your local town hall.

And here’s what no one in the mainstream media is talking about: Mark Carney has a long-standing association with Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand.

In 2013, Carney was spotted at an exclusive event called the Wilderness Festival, held at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, an estate owned by his wife’s sister Lady Tania Rotherwick. Photos surfaced showing him casually mingling with none other than Ghislaine Maxwell — the woman later convicted for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s global sex trafficking operation.

Additionally, Maxwell, it turns out, attended the same private girls’ school as Lady Rotherwick, providing a convenient link. But the image of Carney rubbing shoulders with Maxwell, years before her conviction but well after Epstein’s criminal record was public, is raising eyebrows.

Carney’s team says it was just a chance encounter. But Canadians are right to ask: why was their future prime minister seen on a private estate, casually socializing with one of the most notorious figures of our time, on private property?

The connections don’t stop there. Back in March 2014, Carney attended a private dinner at Buckingham Palace hosted by Prince Andrew. This wasn’t long after Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor — and years before Prince Andrew’s own ties to Epstein would explode into public scandal.

But ordinary Canadians deserve to know: why was a Canadian central banker-turned-climate czar spending time in the same rooms as two of the most disgraced figures in modern society?

In this report, we speak with Canadians about their concerns over Mark Carney’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

