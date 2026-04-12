Mark Carney reshapes Canada by erasing history and advancing censorship agenda

Canada is undergoing a significant cultural and political shift, with long-standing national symbols and historical figures increasingly removed from public life. The decision to remove Sir John A. Macdonald from the ten-dollar bill is a key example and was made without broad public debate or electoral input.

Across the country, monuments and historical references have been dismantled or sidelined, reflecting a wider transformation in how Canada defines its identity. This shift raises questions about national unity, particularly for provinces like Alberta, where the value of Confederation is being reassessed.

At the same time, the federal government in Ottawa is moving forward with new online regulation proposals to control harmful content. The plan would rely on regulators to define and enforce standards, prompting concerns about who determines the limits of acceptable speech.

Together, these developments highlight a growing divide between Canada’s historical identity and its current direction.

This is an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.