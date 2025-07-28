Masked anti-Israel vandals attack offices in latest rampage

Chilling footage has emerged of masked activists carrying out violent attacks on Toll Group buildings in Melbourne, with the group linking the rampage to anti-Israel sentiments and defence industry protests.

Over the course of several days between July 18 and July 22, three separate attacks were filmed and released online, showing masked vandals using sledgehammers to smash windows and doors and spraying red paint across the walls of Toll premises in Collins Street, Campbellfield and Westmeadows.

In one video, the attackers approach Toll’s Collins Street office in the middle of the night, smashing glass panels and spraying paint in the foyer. The footage then cuts to a message accusing Toll of working with defence contractors NIOA Group and Thales, claiming they supply ammunition to Israel.

“Toll transports weapons and munitions from Australian manufacturers to America where they are used as a second supply line to support Israel’s genocidal occupation of Palestine,” the video reads.

SHOCKING THREAT



Australian businesses are being threatened by 'Free Palestine' thugs.



This is what happens when the Labor Government refuses to act for almost 2 years. pic.twitter.com/ysb5yakNDl — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) July 13, 2025

The footage ends with the slogans “Death to Israel”, “Death to America”, and “Death to Australia” flashing across the screen.

A second video shows masked individuals vandalising the Toll office in Campbellfield, again using sledgehammers to destroy glass doors. The video includes the message: “Toll will pay for its colonialist violence.”

All three videos open with the same statement: “This action takes place on the stolen lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people of the Kulin nation. We honour their elders, martyrs and resistance warriors by joining their struggle for their lands return.”

The attacks follow a separate video released earlier this month by a group claiming responsibility for the firebombing of three vehicles at Lovitt Technologies in Greensborough. The group claims the company has ties to the Israeli Defence Force.

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed detectives are investigating. “Investigators believe at least three incidents in Melbourne, Westmeadows and Campbellfield are linked,” she said. “Police are also looking at whether the incidents are related to any other recent incidents of criminal damage, including an incident at a Greensborough business earlier in July.”

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.