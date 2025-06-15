WATCH: Masked Rioter calls Trump a 'Nazi' for detaining illegal immigrants

She calls President Trump a 'Nazi' for taking action against illegals.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   June 15, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News interviewed a masked anti-ICE rioter at a New York demonstration over the weekend. “I'm out here today because this is a concentration camp and these are Nazis and that's what we got to do,” she said.

“White Americans, with our history of genocide and slavery, must stand against Trump's actions, just as many Jewish people oppose the treatment of Palestinians,” the unidentified protestor said. “Our struggles are connected…. This consciousness fuels our actions.”

“We must risk our lives to free those unjustly detained in Delaney Hall and return them to their families, regardless of alleged crimes, as this isn't due process.”

The protestor urges focus on "real crimes," citing immigration detentions and the wealthy exploiting workers.

The protestor attributes most crimes to poverty, which she blames on capitalism. “The elite have been exploiting the poor and working class, so their reaction to continued attacks is expected.” 

She furthers that U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “Nazis” for mass deporting people towards a "final solution," adding “they belong back in their communities.”

“We've ruined countless lives globally, as seen in the Palestinian genocide, which is our fault too.”

