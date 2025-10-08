Masked thugs arrested after stalking Rebel News team

On Tuesday, Montreal's Concordia University was the site of duelling demonstrations in support of, and against, Israel on the second anniversary of the Hamas terror attack against the Jewish state.

Rebel News had a team in the city covering the protests, which saw the pro-Israel side waving Quebec flags and calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, while the anti-Israel side waved Palestinian flags and set off smoke bombs, prompting a heavy police response.

But in the evening, the anti-Israel protest continued.

During the nighttime demonstration, Montreal police warned Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie she would be arrested if she covered the event, suggesting it was “for the protesters' security.”

Shortly after, she “heard the crowd chanting for jihad here in Canada, and this is allowed.” In contrast, independent journalists reporting on the story were threatened with arrest.

The situation then took a dark turn, as for 40 minutes, our Rebel News team was followed by three masked individuals. Concerned for their safety, Alexa then called police, who arrested two of the suspicious individuals.

Rebel News will have more to report on the duelling pro- and anti-Israel demonstrations, which led to the cancellation of classes at Concordia University and saw the anti-Israel crowd breach a police line at McGill University.

It is currently unknown what, if any, charges the individuals arrested are facing.