A well known pro-freedom activist in Quebec was allegedly attacked by a group of masked individuals. Francois Amalega, who organized protests against lockdowns and vaccine mandates in the province, shared word of the incident on social media.

Je viens de me faire attaquer par des antifas au sortir de chez moi. Ils ont brisé mes lunettes et arraché mon téléphone. — Francois amalega (@AmalegaFrancois) May 16, 2023

Writing in French on Twitter, Amalega alleged a group of far-left Antifa radicals attacked him outside of his house in Montreal. He also said they broke his glasses and took his phone.

BREAKING: Masked thugs attack French freedom activist Francois Amalega



Francois Amalega, who organized protests against lockdowns and vaccine mandates in the province, shared word of the incident on social media.



MORE: https://t.co/mBZyZSqxjZ pic.twitter.com/XfpcfOl7HY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2023

In a video posted by Amalega that appears to be just moments for the alleged attack, several masked individuals wearing all black can be seen in an alleyway as he walks behind them, glasses in hand.

As he moves to confront the group one lunges at him, causing the camera to shake. The video cuts off with at least five individuals walking towards Amalega.

A post on blogger Xavier Camus' Facebook page called for a counter-protest to an apparent drag queen story time protest Amalega scheduled for May 16. The post described Amalega as “very dangerous” and accused him of spreading “transphobic ideology — parroting the same form of hate that has been spreading in the U.S. and Canada like wildfire.”

Les 4 pneus de mon autos sont crevées. En fait je n'ai plus aucune sécurité en dehors de celle de Dieu. Mais cela ne fragilisera aucunement la résistance à l'agenda mondialiste des pédocriminels. Même après ma mort vous ferez face au jugement des hommes et de Dieu pour vos crimes — Francois amalega (@AmalegaFrancois) May 16, 2023

In a follow-up message on Twitter, Amalega accused the group of puncturing the tires of his vehicle. This would not deter him, he added.