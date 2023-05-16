BREAKING: Masked thugs attack French freedom activist Francois Amalega

Video posted by Amalega shows a group dressed in all black surrounding him before the alleged attack.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 16, 2023
  • News
A well known pro-freedom activist in Quebec was allegedly attacked by a group of masked individuals. Francois Amalega, who organized protests against lockdowns and vaccine mandates in the province, shared word of the incident on social media.

Writing in French on Twitter, Amalega alleged a group of far-left Antifa radicals attacked him outside of his house in Montreal. He also said they broke his glasses and took his phone.

In a video posted by Amalega that appears to be just moments for the alleged attack, several masked individuals wearing all black can be seen in an alleyway as he walks behind them, glasses in hand.

As he moves to confront the group one lunges at him, causing the camera to shake. The video cuts off with at least five individuals walking towards Amalega.

A post on blogger Xavier Camus' Facebook page called for a counter-protest to an apparent drag queen story time protest Amalega scheduled for May 16. The post described Amalega as “very dangerous” and accused him of spreading “transphobic ideology — parroting the same form of hate that has been spreading in the U.S. and Canada like wildfire.”

In a follow-up message on Twitter, Amalega accused the group of puncturing the tires of his vehicle. This would not deter him, he added.

