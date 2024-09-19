Mass immigration is 'wallpapering' over Canada's economic woes: Lorne Gunter
'It's ridiculous for people to say immigration has kept us from being in a recession,' Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter told The Ezra Levant Show. 'It's like wallpapering over a giant hole in your house and hoping that that's going to keep the cold air out in the wintertime.'
Mass immigration to Canada has become a point of contention for many Canadians after the Trudeau Liberals drastically ramped up the number of new arrivals to the country in 2022.
On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show for an in-depth look at Premier Danielle Smith's recent opposition to these unsustainable numbers.
Focusing on how "experts" will point to growth in Canada's economy, Lorne told Ezra that the average Canadian has been feeling like they've been in a recession for the better part of two years. Immigration, Lorne said, merely masks this recession reality:
Inflation is too high, the carbon tax sucks too much money out of your pockets, it's harder for your kids to find a job. Housing prices keep going up, and lots of those have nothing to do with immigration. But many of them are also exacerbated by immigration.
So, you bring in all these immigrants and they suddenly start producing slightly more GDP so that it doesn't look like GDP is shrinking, it's growing very, very small. There was one quarter this year where it grew by 0.2%, now that's pathetic.
It's growing small, but it's growing. And that's because we're bringing in all these immigrants, but if you look at the cost of living for the average Canadian and the opportunities that they see and the ability for them to buy a home, even buy a 480-square foot condo tower apartment in Toronto is evaporating because there's so much pressure on the housing market. And that is largely, although not entirely, from immigration.
So, it's ridiculous for people to say immigration has kept us from being in a recession. Statistically, yes, but it's like wallpapering over a giant hole in your house and hoping that that's going to keep the cold air out in the wintertime.
