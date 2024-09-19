Mass immigration is 'wallpapering' over Canada's economic woes: Lorne Gunter

Mass immigration to Canada has become a point of contention for many Canadians after the Trudeau Liberals drastically ramped up the number of new arrivals to the country in 2022.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show for an in-depth look at Premier Danielle Smith's recent opposition to these unsustainable numbers.

Focusing on how "experts" will point to growth in Canada's economy, Lorne told Ezra that the average Canadian has been feeling like they've been in a recession for the better part of two years. Immigration, Lorne said, merely masks this recession reality: