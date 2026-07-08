Massive commemoration honours fallen Montreal police officer

On July 7, the SPVM organized a civic commemorative ceremony to honour Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who was killed in the line of duty on June 22.

Radical far-left gunman Seth Scott Hatfield opened fire near what appeared to be the headquarters of Aylo, the company behind the pornographic website Pornhub.

During the attack, Hatfield exchanged gunfire with police, killing Cst. Benredouane and seriously injuring another officer. A civilian, Michel Mizrahi, was also killed during the exchange. Police are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death and what occurred that day.

Cst. Benredouane leaves behind his pregnant wife and their three-year-old son.

The procession was powerful and emotional. Numerous civilians joined the march, while others lined the streets to pay their respects.

The Royal Canadian Air Force also conducted a ceremonial flypast in honour of the fallen officer.

Hatfield left behind a disturbing manifesto in which he called for violence and murder against a list of individuals, industries and corporations he considered enemies of his revolutionary cause and protectors of the capitalist system he deeply despised.

When people attending the commemoration were asked whether they were concerned that others could adopt Hatfield’s ideology and follow the same path of political violence, many expressed concern, warning that no community is immune from such attacks.

Several elected officials attended the ceremony alongside Cst. Benredouane’s family, including Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière and Premier Christine Fréchette.