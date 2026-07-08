If this keeps up, there won't be any more Pride parades

Demographics is destiny: Ezra Levant on why Ottawa's Pride parade cancellation is just the beginning

Article by Rebel News staff.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will not participate in Capital Pride in August, and CBC and CTV both found a gay school board trustee to blame a "small but loud group of far-right people." Neither outlet explained what actually happened, however.

So on Tuesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra did just that.

The answer is in the school board's own demographic report, he said. As of 2024, Muslim students are the largest religious group in Ottawa public schools at 25%, ahead of Christians at 24%.

Five years earlier that figure was 19.5%. It has been growing by roughly a percentage point per year. In 2026, Ezra estimated it is likely at 27% or higher. "It's not the far right that cancelled the Pride parade," he said. "It's the Muslim moms wearing burkas."

He played two video clips — published by Juno News journalist Keean Bexte — showing hundreds of Ottawa parents, predominantly from the Arab community, marching and chanting "leave our kids alone" at a protest outside a local school. "I think those are far-right wingers," he said, with obvious sarcasm.

Ezra also noted that the same week, on the other side of the country, Freedom Party of BC leader Amrit Bhering was criminally charged with mischief over $5,000 for spray-painting a Pride crosswalk in Chilliwack. He and a 67-year-old co-accused were formally charged. The co-accused returned the next day and defaced the same crosswalk again.

"He's not a far-right conservative, at least not in the way the regime media uses that term," Ezra said. "And no, the Ottawa school board isn't cancelling their Pride parade because of right-wing white guys."

Drawing a broader conclusion, Ezra said when millions of people are brought to Canada from places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Somalia, they settle in enclaves, recreate their home cultures, and bring their religions with them.

"Can you really be surprised by this?" he asked. "Demographics is destiny. If a quarter of the kids in school are Muslim, you can predict where they will be in 20 years. They won't be in school anymore. They'll be working, ruling the city. There'll be prosecutors and judges and police and MPs."

He closed by pointing to what is being lost. Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal — cities that were what they were because of their history, culture, language, law, and people.

"Now we're changing the people," he said. "The history and culture and language and the law — that's going to change too, even if the media tries to hide it."