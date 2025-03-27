Are the polls accurate? Massive Poilievre rally draws thousands in Hamilton

Talk about a dichotomy.

Last Tuesday evening in Hamilton, Ont., a Pierre Poilievre rally saw an estimated 5,000 people attend. The streets around the venue had lineups of parked cars several kilometres long. (Alas, some killjoy complained to bylaw, who descended on the scene to distribute $80 parking tickets. But that’s the left for you.)

Across town, parking was no problem whatsoever at the small strip mall where Jagmeet Singh decided to hold a very low-energy rally. The venue was the campaign headquarters for a local NDP candidate. And to be fair, the room was jam-packed! Which is to say, an estimated 60 diehard NDP supporters showed up. Sad.

Indeed, we almost felt sorry for Mr. Singh… then we recalled the damage the “co-Prime Minister” has done to this country for the past two years by propping up the Justin Trudeau Liberals and suddenly our sympathy for the NDP Leader evaporated quicker than a rain drop in the Sahara Desert.

Embarrassing. Jagmeet Singh visits union-friendly Hamilton for a “rally”. About 60 people showed up. I felt sorry for him… and then I recalled how he endlessly supported the Liberals and my sympathy evaporated faster than a tear drop in the Sahara Desert. https://t.co/JQUcxmbQUo — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 26, 2025

Clearly Singh is yesterday’s great orange hope. And Campaign 2025 is likely his swan song. Pundits predict the NDP, which currently has 24 seats, will be hard-pressed to maintain official party status (12 seats) and Singh just might lose his own riding. Good riddance.

Meanwhile about 20 minutes away from Singh’s pathetic gathering, an overflow crowd of Conservative supporters – many of whom could not get into the venue due to capacity issues – were in high spirits. They enjoyed Poilievre’s rousing speech and they universally rejected the poll numbers that a few months ago forecasted a Conservative landslide but now indicate that the election will be a photo-finish horse race.

Attendees, unsurprisingly, also denounced Mark Carney’s political plagiarism regarding Poilievre’s platform. “Copycat Carney” has made it a habit to steal plank after plank from the Conservatives, be it carbon tax cancelation and a GST exemption for new home buyers to lowering immigration numbers. (Of note, one plank Carney wants nothing to do with is revoking the egregious gun grab. Which raises the question: is there a single solitary gun owner in Canada that is voting Liberal this year?)

The only poll that counts will be on April 28. But in the meantime, Poilievre is basking in the glow of sold-out venues while Singh can’t draw flies. But then again, Singh will be alright come election day. He now qualifies for his $2 million+ pension. Such a shame (well, not really) that he destroyed his party in the process.