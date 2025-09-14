Massive Turnout for Tommy Robinson Rally in London

Thousands gathered in central London on Saturday for a pro-free speech rally led by Tommy Robinson, with a surprise speech by Elon Musk electrifying the crowd.

“I want Britain to remain Britain,” Musk declared. “There’s something beautiful about being British... What I see happening is the destruction of Britain... with massive uncontrolled migration, a failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang rape. It’s unreal.”

The day featured fiery speeches, music, and waves of Union Jacks. Supporters travelled from across the country. “I come from Suffolk, which is about 80 miles,” said one man. “But I came here because I’m just so passionate.”

Asked why they came, one supporter told me: “We’re all fed up in the country... It's quite depressing living in the UK at the minute. We all needed some joy and some happiness and some positivity.”

Some pushed back against media portrayals. “They clearly haven’t watched this rally,” said one man. “Last time I checked, it’s not really common in a white supremacist rally to have black and brown speakers and black and brown people singing Jerusalem.”

“I say it’s bollocks,” another attendee added. “We’re not far-right thugs. We are just British patriots that love our country.”

A woman at a Tommy Robinson event in London, UK, explained why she believed it was time to take a stand: "We need to protect our children, and we also need to protect the future of this country."

Others expressed generational concerns: “I’ll be gone in 25 years,” said one father. “But my son’s up here 40 years longer... if we don’t do it now, it’s over for us.”

“It's not a race thing. As you can see, many different races, ages and families here. It's not a race thing.” said a man. “It’s about the nation.” Another woman said: “We need to protect our children, and we need to protect the future of this country.”

As the rally closed, the message was clear: “We are united. That’s why it’s called the United Kingdom.”