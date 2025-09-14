Massive Turnout for Tommy Robinson Rally in London

The day featured fiery speeches, music, and waves of Union Jacks. Supporters travelled from across the country.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   September 14, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Thousands gathered in central London on Saturday for a pro-free speech rally led by Tommy Robinson, with a surprise speech by Elon Musk electrifying the crowd.

“I want Britain to remain Britain,” Musk declared. “There’s something beautiful about being British... What I see happening is the destruction of Britain... with massive uncontrolled migration, a failure by the government to protect innocent people including children who are getting gang rape. It’s unreal.”

The day featured fiery speeches, music, and waves of Union Jacks. Supporters travelled from across the country. “I come from Suffolk, which is about 80 miles,” said one man. “But I came here because I’m just so passionate.”

Asked why they came, one supporter told me: “We’re all fed up in the country... It's quite depressing living in the UK at the minute. We all needed some joy and some happiness and some positivity.”

Some pushed back against media portrayals. “They clearly haven’t watched this rally,” said one man. “Last time I checked, it’s not really common in a white supremacist rally to have black and brown speakers and black and brown people singing Jerusalem.”

“I say it’s bollocks,” another attendee added. “We’re not far-right thugs. We are just British patriots that love our country.”

Others expressed generational concerns: “I’ll be gone in 25 years,” said one father. “But my son’s up here 40 years longer... if we don’t do it now, it’s over for us.”

“It's not a race thing. As you can see, many different races, ages and families here. It's not a race thing.” said a man. “It’s about the nation.” Another woman said: “We need to protect our children, and we need to protect the future of this country.”

As the rally closed, the message was clear: “We are united. That’s why it’s called the United Kingdom.”

UK Rebels

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Rebel News is sending an Australian news team to cover the big Tommy Robinson rally in London, England — but this critical mission won’t be cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear and logistics are only possible through crowdfunding.

We refuse government funding. We rely entirely on you, our viewers, to keep independent journalism alive.

By chipping in today, you’re not just funding two journalists — you’re making sure Avi and Rukshan can show the world what’s really happening in London on September 13.

You can’t trust people like Piers Morgan or the BBC to tell the truth about Tommy. That’s why we need to send our journalists there directly.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards putting them on the ground. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.