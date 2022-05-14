Masturbation homework given to B.C. junior kindergarten students

Sex Ed Rescue

Many of you are probably just as shocked reading this article as I was while writing it. Yes, it is true — children at least as young as four years old at an Alert Bay, B.C. elementary school were reportedly sent home with an assignment instructing them to list discrete places in their household and draw areas where they could privately masturbate.

The masturbation worksheet was taken from a guide called “Body Smart: Right From the Start” written by “sex health” author Kerri Isham. You can see a flip-through review of the guide's content here.

Kerri Isham is a local sex educator that is on record saying that if teens are trans at school and haven't told their parents, they assume that it is because it is a hostile environment at home. — pauldirks (@pauldirks) May 13, 2022

As seen on the Libs of TikTok Twitter account, the public first became aware of the disturbing “homework assignment” after a concerned parent took to Facebook to write about their child receiving the assignment without their knowledge.

The post was later removed and the parent made another Facebook post stressing their belief that the school “had no idea that this teacher was doing this program” and that at the beginning of the year the parent had agreed to just the discussion of “good touch” and “bad touch.”

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection includes “encouraging a child to masturbate or watch others masturbate” as an example of non-contact sexual abuse.

Whether or not the teacher who distributed this homework assignment to the young children was committing such an offence would have to be determined by the appropriate authorities, it does raise the question of what safeguards against child grooming and sexual abuse are being practiced in public schools.

Rebel News reached out to the Namgis First Nation government and Superintendent Christina MacDonald of school district 85, which Vancouver Island's Alert Bay Elementary School falls under, for comment. We are yet to receive a response.

We also recently spoke with B.C. school trustee Barry Neufeld, who continues to sound the alarm on potential harms to children from gender ideology being taught in schools.

