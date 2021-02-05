Maxine Waters says Trump should be charged with premeditated murder over Capitol riot

Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said that former President Donald Trump must be charged with “premeditated murder” for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Waters claimed that she hid in her office on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

“Yes, we are threatened. But we can’t back off,” Waters said. “We’ve got to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice.”

Waters stated during the interview that she has sought to impeach Trump ever since he took office in 2017, and expressed her belief that the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building were actually part of a grand plan.

Maxine Waters: Trump, "should be charged with premeditated murder."

“They are following the president of the United States of America, who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol,” Waters said. “Even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign.”

“As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection,” the California Democrat added.

“For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it — and as some of them said, ‘He invited us to come,’” she asserted of Trump’s motivations. “‘We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States.’”

According to The Hill, in a speech last month, Waters expressed her desire to impeach the former president and referred to him as “the worst president in the history of the United States.”

“This president has spent four years abusing his power, lying, embracing authoritarianism [and] radicalizing his supporters against democracy,” she said at the time. “This corruption poisoned the minds of his supporters, inciting them to willingly join white supremacists, neo-Nazis and paramilitary extremists in a siege of the United States Capitol building, the very seat of American democracy.”

Waters expressed her belief that Trump does not intend to stop his alleged coup attempt even though he has left office.

“We should be concerned that the Republicans will not defend him and he is capable of starting a civil war. He must be impeached. He must be stopped now,” she said.