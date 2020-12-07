McConaughey blasts Hollywood “illiberal left” for condescending attitude toward Trump supporters

Matthew McConaughey blasted his Hollywood peers as the “illiberal left” in regard to their condescending attitude towards Trump supporters and conservatives, while telling them to accept the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

McConaughey made his remarks during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast, “Under The Skin.”

The actor, who self-identifies as a liberal, was born and raised in conservative Texas and believes that the right politics involves meeting in the middle.

Brand questioned McConaughey about whether he noticed “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in Hollywood when discussing politics. The True Detective star responded, “absolutely.”

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said.

McConaughey echoed Brand’s remarks about his observations on liberals.

“There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 per cent,” he said.

Noting liberals who have taken to social media to mock conservatives’ refusal to accept the reported outcome of the election, McConaughey pointed out that liberals are hypocrites to insist that Trump supporters readily accept Biden's victory.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real,” McConaughey said. “Some of them were in absolute denial.”

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defence.”

He claimed that both the left and the right have retreated too far into their own corners, saying: “I almost feel like it's a move to say, ‘Let's get aggressively centric. I dare you.’”