Meet the Toronto nurse who REFUSED a COVID test and quarantine

A Toronto nurse recently had an Instagram video of herself go viral (for better or for worse) when she refused COVID testing and quarantining upon returning to Canada through Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

Jessica Faraone is a nurse at a plastic surgery clinic who recently returned from Tanzania on a volunteer medical trip. Faraone has also volunteered to work at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Rebel News, Faroane stated that it was simply “time to speak up,” because “too many nurses and medical practitioners are being silenced for disagreeing with the mainstream narrative.”

She also cited notorious anti-lockdown advocate Chris Sky as one of her inspirations for publicly documenting her experience.

Several outlets such as blogTO and CBC News quoted a portion of Faraone's video, in which she says “I’m a frontline worker, actually. I’m considered a hero,” presenting it in a way that suggests that she said so in a smug manner.

However, when watching the video it is rather apparent that the comment was made sarcastically, in response to airport personnel who told Faraone that she could not share her opinion in the customs area:

“You're allowed to have your opinion, but you're going to respect everybody else's work around here, and keep that to yourself,” the customs official said.

“You are in a customs controlled area, and you will respect all the other workers around here.”

According to CBC News, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario has called Faraone's behaviour “offensive” and “unprofessional.”

Despite claims that Faraone could face “discipline” or possibly lose her license, she says she has yet to be contacted by any of the associations or regulating agencies that govern nursing in the province.