Members of Parliament speak about ArriveCAN app - September 21 morning scrums
Here is what Liberal and Conservative politicians told reporters about the ArriveCAN on the morning of September 21, as rumours began emerging regarding a potential lifting of the app
“ArriveCAN is a critical tool to process travellers, with the requirements of the vaccine mandates,” stated Omar Alghabra, Justin Trudeau’s transport minister. “It’s a tool that helps process arrivals as they arrive,” he continued.
When asked specifically if he believes the app should be lifted, Alghabra did not provide a definitive answer.
“ArriveCAN has its use in digitizing the borders,” affirmed Liberal Tourism Minister Randy Boissoneault.
“People travel and we want to make sure people get to the border as quickly as possible. Having that digitized border is going to help us bring more people to the country, and so it has a place here in Canada.”
To the contrary, Conservative MPs provided more lengthy responses.
“I'm not sure what's changed in the epidemiological evaluation of risk to Canadians that's happening on September 30, that hasn't happened today,” stated Conservative Party of Canada MP Michael Barrett.
“There are a lot of questions that Canadians have, why the government appears to be making decisions not based on medical science but based on political calculations, political science for many many months,” he then added.
Conservative MP Kevin Waugh stated his belief that the lifting of ArriveCAN is “long overdue.”
“Long overdue, long overdue,” he said. “Why?”
“I have constituents that haven’t seen their parents who live elsewhere in the world for over two years, was that fair to them?”
He continued by asking where is the science in the Liberal government’s measures. “There is no science,” he affirmed.
The members of Parliament are set to debate whether or not the app should be lifted later today during question period.
