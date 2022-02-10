MEP Christine Anderson on Canadian truckers and the medical surveillance state

A few months ago, one of the most passionate calls for freedom and the rejection of the biomedical security state was a Member of the European Parliament, Christine Anderson.

Recently, Anderson spoke out again, this time about Canadian truckers and how they've inspired freedom movements around the world.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Anderson joined the show from Brussels, Belgium to talk about her message.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

