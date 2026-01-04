Merit, not diversity, should shape society, says Gavin McInnes

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by podcast host and founder of Compound Censored, Gavin McInnes, to discuss the pitfalls of DEI policies in society.

Ezra suggested one way these policies manifest is through immigration, which he argued may be linked to what he described as women’s unmet maternal instincts.

“Just like men have certain instincts, if you have a woman who cannot express her maternal instincts naturally — like Angela Merkel, who didn’t have any kids — well, she’ll bring in five million Syrians. Those are her children,” said Ezra. “She’ll project her maternal instincts on foreign, military-aged migrant men. That’s how she’ll scratch that itch. I really think that’s what that is.”

Gavin agreed and argued that society needs to return to a merit-based framework.

“I think we have to come to terms with the possibility that certain groups are better at certain things,” he said. “Tall black guys are good in the NBA. We do not need diversity in the NBA, or it will hurt basketball… I’m hoping we can re-embrace meritocracy… Let’s just ignore the fact that there’s too much of one group in a thing and embrace the fruits of their labour.”