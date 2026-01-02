Gavin McInnes talks antisemitism, masculinity, and the future of young men

Gavin saw before most people did that the young men had no one talking to them, listening to them, respecting them, or showing them the way.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a talk about young men with Gavin McInnes, the inventor of hipsterism and Vice.

Rebel News has almost 2 million subscribers on YouTube. That's pretty big. In fact, it's the largest news following in Canada that is not with a state outlet. 

About half a million of those YouTube subscribers can be attributed to our guest today, Gavin McInnes. In the early days, he lived up to the highest ideals of being a Rebel: sense of humour, skewering political correctness, and sneaking in a conservative message.

From Ezra's point of view, Gavin saw before most people did that the young men had no one talking to them, listening to them, respecting them, or showing them the way. For many young men, Gavin was the first to take on that role. 

GUEST: Gavin McInnes, podcast host, founder of Compound Censored. 

  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2026-01-02 22:37:08 -0500 Flag
    Thanks Ezra, I really enjoyed your discussion with Gavin. I’ve never really been a fan of his, but he seems to be more moderate and mature than he used to be.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-02 20:52:12 -0500 Flag
    Shut up, Gavin! I was never allowed to be a man. Women don’t want to date a disabled person unless they want a pet project to mother. It’s fine for you to talk. God gave you two good eyes. You didn’t have my past where it was hard for you to apply for work like I did. And as supposedly liberated as they claim, an unemployable blind guy is hardly attractive for marriage. And I guess you didn’t have a man-hating mother either. So put a sock in it!