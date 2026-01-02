Gavin McInnes talks antisemitism, masculinity, and the future of young men

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a talk about young men with Gavin McInnes, the inventor of hipsterism and Vice.

Rebel News has almost 2 million subscribers on YouTube. That's pretty big. In fact, it's the largest news following in Canada that is not with a state outlet.

About half a million of those YouTube subscribers can be attributed to our guest today, Gavin McInnes. In the early days, he lived up to the highest ideals of being a Rebel: sense of humour, skewering political correctness, and sneaking in a conservative message.

From Ezra's point of view, Gavin saw before most people did that the young men had no one talking to them, listening to them, respecting them, or showing them the way. For many young men, Gavin was the first to take on that role.

GUEST: Gavin McInnes, podcast host, founder of Compound Censored.