Migrants occupy 2,000 rooms in Niagara Falls — during peak tourism season!
Canada spent $115 million housing nearly 5,000 asylum seekers—mainly from Nigeria, Venezuela, Kenya, Turkey, and Colombia—in Niagara Falls between February 2023 and February 2024.
The Wyndham Garden Hotel in Niagara Falls, known as "the Honeymoon Capital of the World," is constantly fully booked. That is the reality for many hotels in the region.
With 2,000 of its 16,000 rooms occupied by 5,000 asylum seekers, the Wyndham Garden, along with other establishments, has reached capacity. This situation puts a strain on local resources and negatively impacts the tourism industry, which depends on tourist expenditures.
Mayor Jim Diodati stated 40,000 Niagara Falls residents depend on tourism.
Suffice to say, the city reached its breaking point long ago.
The federal government spent $115 million in 12 months housing asylum seekers in Niagara Falls, with nearly 5,000 individuals, mainly from Nigeria, Venezuela, Kenya, Turkey, and Colombia, sent there between February 2023 and February 2024.
Claimants stayed an average of 113 days at a daily cost of $208 per person for "rooms, meals, services and security."
The Niagara Region reported the influx put "substantial and unmanageable pressure" on social support, noting a lack of affordable housing for asylum seekers after hotel stays.
The federal government plans to cease funding hotel rooms for migrants by September 30, after spending $1.1 billion since 2020. This raises concerns about housing solutions post-September and potential financial burdens on provinces and municipalities.
David questions Canada's poverty strategy given the rate of migrant intake and the lack of similar support for struggling Canadian citizens, including veterans.
