This is the fearless MMA gym that has NEVER closed for lockdown

An MMA gym based in Melbourne's south-east has refused to shut its doors throughout the three Victorian lockdowns.

Nick Patterson told Rebel News that most members kept the Covid restrictions at first and only a handful would break them to train.

However, in this third lockdown, the gym is busy as usual "because people have had enough".

The former MMA fighter and now trainer says he will not shut his doors, no matter the rules.

"In the first lockdown, I had 22 cops and a DHHS officer out the front, but they left me alone because I know my rights", Mr Patterson said.

