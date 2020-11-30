Moderna files for emergency FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna, one of the pharmaceutical companies racing to create a COVID-19 drug, has just applied for emergency authorization from the FDA for its vaccine.

The company will ask the FDA to review an expanded data set showing their vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing Covid-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

President Donald Trump urged the FDA to "act quickly" in a tweet today, commending Operation Warp Speed for the results.

Moderna now applying for Emergency Vaccine Approval.. @US_FDA MUST ACT QUICKLY!!! “Operation Warp Speed has been a great modern day miracle.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Moderna said it also plans to apply for authorization from the European Medicines Agency on Monday.

Moderna is the second company to apply for FDA approval, their request coming just 10 days after Pfizer submitted its data for review. Pfizer's vaccine boasts a similar 95% efficacy rate, and the company is hoping for rollout within the next two weeks.