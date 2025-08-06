Montreal church officially receives fine for hosting Sean Feucht

The Montreal church that hosted American pastor and musician Sean Feucht has officially received its fine following the July 25 event.

Ministerios Restauracion Church stepped in to provide Feucht a venue for his musical worship service after a wave of cancellations swept across the Christian performer's shows in eastern Canada.

Federal and municipal authorities asserted the performance from Feucht, who holds traditional views and is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, ran afoul of inclusivity.

“This show runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal,” a statement from a spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valerie Plant said.

“Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not acceptable in Montreal.”

Following public statements asserting the church would be fined, Ministerios Restauracion officially received a $2,500 charge for using its building for an “unauthorized purpose,” announced civil liberties organization The Democracy Fund, which is representing the church.

“The state has apparently prejudged this matter, suggesting, improperly and without evidence, that peaceful Christian worshippers were engaged in hate speech,” said TDF litigation director Mark Joseph in a statement.

“This is highly inappropriate and indicative of bad faith,” Joseph continued. “Canadians have a right to a fair trial and a right to freedom of religion under both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

Now back in the U.S., Feucht is scheduled to return to Canada later this month — where his shows have faced more cancellation efforts. Taking to social media, the American shared his excitement at returning to Canada.

“Praying that Western Canada will be a little more hospitable than the East side,” he wrote on X.

Feucht is set to be in Saskatoon on Aug. 21, Edmonton on Aug. 22, Kelowna on Aug. 23 and Abbotsford on Aug. 24.