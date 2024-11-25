Montreal descends into chaos: Pro-Hamas protests turn violent amid NATO summit

On Friday, we saw widespread vandalism, assaults, and car fires, with riot police struggling to contain the violence as masked pro-Hamas protesters escalated their destruction.

The unrest began Thursday when 85,000 students from 13 universities went on strike, demanding divestment from Israel. These protests coincided with the NATO conference in Montreal, and the rhetoric was alarming. Protesters openly called for an “intifada” and shockingly referenced the “final solution”—the Nazi plan that led to the deaths of six million Jews.

On the first day, Dawson College shut down, but Concordia University became a hotspot for the protests. Students from McGill, Concordia, and Dawson forced their way in as the security tried to stop them entering the building.

The second day, a massive crowd, with some masked and wearing keffiyehs, started to violently protest on the street next the Palais des Congrès where the NATO summit was held.

Montreal is in chaos as pro-Hamas supporters and radical leftists vandalize public property.



Who will put an end to this destruction?

Who will pay the bill?

Riot police faced off against protesters, some with riot gear. Smoke bombs exploded, windows were smashed, and cars set on fire. Journalists, including TVA’s Hadi Hassin, were attacked. According to TVA reports, the SPVM made three arrests.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s weak response—calling the violence “shocking” but taking no action—only emboldened extremists.

Pro-Hamas protesters are now using smoke bombs and are fully masked.



Riot police are attempting to contain them, but violent clashes have erupted.



As usual, the protest has descended into chaos.



As usual, the protest has descended into chaos.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained silent until mid-day the day after, while some Conservative MPs and Pierre Poilievre condemned the chaos on the same night. When will the authorities take real action? The discrepancy in responses points to a troubling two-tier justice system in Canada.