Montreal descends into chaos: Pro-Hamas protests turn violent amid NATO summit

Montreal was thrown into chaos on Friday as an unlawful protest spiraled out of control. Approximately 85,000 students from multiple universities went on a two-day strike on Thursday, calling for “intifada” and even invoking the term “final solution,” a chilling reference to Nazi-era genocide.

  November 25, 2024

On Friday, we saw widespread vandalism, assaults, and car fires, with riot police struggling to contain the violence as masked pro-Hamas protesters escalated their destruction.

The unrest began Thursday when 85,000 students from 13 universities went on strike, demanding divestment from Israel. These protests coincided with the NATO conference in Montreal, and the rhetoric was alarming. Protesters openly called for an “intifada” and shockingly referenced the “final solution”—the Nazi plan that led to the deaths of six million Jews.

On the first day, Dawson College shut down, but Concordia University became a hotspot for the protests. Students from McGill, Concordia, and Dawson forced their way in as the security tried to stop them entering the building.

The second day, a massive crowd, with some masked and wearing keffiyehs, started to violently protest on the street next the Palais des Congrès where the NATO summit was held.

Riot police faced off against protesters, some with riot gear. Smoke bombs exploded, windows were smashed, and cars set on fire. Journalists, including TVA’s Hadi Hassin, were attacked. According to TVA reports, the SPVM made three arrests.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s weak response—calling the violence “shocking” but taking no action—only emboldened extremists.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained silent until mid-day the day after, while some Conservative MPs and Pierre Poilievre condemned the chaos on the same night. When will the authorities take real action? The discrepancy in responses points to a troubling two-tier justice system in Canada.

Pro-Hamas terrorists that are not citizens are rampaging through the streets of every major Western democracy.

