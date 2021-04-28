Montreal police target peaceful Jewish neighbourhood

After a couple of days of calm in the Outremont neighbourhood of Montreal, the police started ramping up their presence to enforce the curfew and hand out tickets.

From what I saw, the police appeared to be targeting visibly Jewish people, asking them for their papers to be out after the provincial government imposed a curfew that it says is meant to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Quebec’s curfew was implemented back in January for four weeks, but using the same rationale as "two weeks to flatten the curve," it has been extended to who knows when.

I thought that Thursday night was bad, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday night the cops were out in full force, with riot police on every corner. That report will be out in the coming days, so keep an eye out for it at LockdownReports.com.

