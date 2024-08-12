Montreal pride parade disrupted by anti-Israel protesters

The group Faction Anti-Génocidaire et Solidaire, which describes its members as 'queers of conscience,' has accused Fierté Montreal, the organization behind Montreal Pride events, of being 'complicit in Palestinian genocide.'

  By
  August 12, 2024
  News
The annual Montreal Pride parade was temporarily halted as anti-Israel protesters blocked the route and disrupted the parade.

Parade organizers and police on the scene managed the situation and “despite the heated atmosphere, the parade went ahead peacefully,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc to the Montreal Gazette.

It is not the first pride parade in Canada to have to deal with anti-Israel protests. A celebration in Toronto was forced to end prematurely, a Vancouver pride parade earlier this month ended when anti-Israel protests blocked the parade route, and a protest in Victoria had to be rerouted last month. At each event, protesters were seen with banners reading, “there is no pride in genocide.”

The group Faction Anti-Génocidaire et Solidaire, which describes its members as "queers of conscience," has accused Fierté Montreal, the organization behind Montreal Pride events, of being "complicit in Palestinian genocide."

The parade would continue as planned on Atateken Street, formerly named Amherst Street, and wrap up in the heart of the city’s Gay Village at 5 pm.

Footage from Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie shows protesters hijacking the parade and performing a “die in” in the middle of the street to halt the march.

The anti-Israel protesters can be seen wearing Keffiyeh’s and holding flags just outside of the city’s Chinatown area.

Additional footage shows just a single pro-Israel demonstrator walking and waving an Israeli flag. The woman was being escorted by four police officers on bikes.

news Canada Quebec Montreal Deport Hamas
