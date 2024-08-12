Montreal pride parade disrupted by anti-Israel protesters
The group Faction Anti-Génocidaire et Solidaire, which describes its members as 'queers of conscience,' has accused Fierté Montreal, the organization behind Montreal Pride events, of being 'complicit in Palestinian genocide.'
The annual Montreal Pride parade was temporarily halted as anti-Israel protesters blocked the route and disrupted the parade.
BREAKING: The pro Hamas mob has blocked the Montreal pride parade that included gays for Palestine.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 11, 2024
Police are on scene with the group.
Police are on scene with the group.
Parade organizers and police on the scene managed the situation and “despite the heated atmosphere, the parade went ahead peacefully,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc to the Montreal Gazette.
It is not the first pride parade in Canada to have to deal with anti-Israel protests. A celebration in Toronto was forced to end prematurely, a Vancouver pride parade earlier this month ended when anti-Israel protests blocked the parade route, and a protest in Victoria had to be rerouted last month. At each event, protesters were seen with banners reading, “there is no pride in genocide.”
The 46th annual Vancouver Pride Parade came to an abrupt ending this past Sunday thanks to anti-Israel protesters who effectively targeted the event.
The parade would continue as planned on Atateken Street, formerly named Amherst Street, and wrap up in the heart of the city’s Gay Village at 5 pm.
Footage from Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie shows protesters hijacking the parade and performing a “die in” in the middle of the street to halt the march.
WATCH: "SHUT THE F*CK UP" anti-Israel protesters hijack Montreal's pride parade and perform a 'die in' and stopping the march.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 12, 2024
Follow https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc for more! pic.twitter.com/EX5VEtV5wT
The anti-Israel protesters can be seen wearing Keffiyeh’s and holding flags just outside of the city’s Chinatown area.
Additional footage shows just a single pro-Israel demonstrator walking and waving an Israeli flag. The woman was being escorted by four police officers on bikes.
