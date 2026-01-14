More than 105,000 Canadians sought medical care outside the country in 2025

According to Leaving Canada for Medical Care, 2025, by the Fraser Institute, an estimated 105,529 Canadians travelled abroad last year to pay for non-emergency medical treatment.

The analysis by senior policy analyst Mackenzie Moir, health policy director Nadeem Esmail, and senior fellow Yanick Labrie, uses national physician surveys and procedure data and suggests long wait times within Canada’s universal healthcare system are a key driver.

Last year’s median wait between doctor referral and treatment was 28.6 weeks, the second-longest ever recorded.

The most common procedures sought abroad included general surgery (about 10,320 patients), urology (12,697), internal medicine procedures such as colonoscopies and angiographies (8,304), and ophthalmology treatments (6,482).

Province-by-province data showed Ontario had the largest number of residents leave the country (26,513) for care, with British Columbia having the highest proportion relative to its population.

The authors argue that many Canadians are choosing or feel compelled to pay out of pocket for care outside the country because timely care isn’t available at home.