MP Michelle Rempel Garner slams ruling that spared sex offender deportation

Calgary-Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner recently posted to X, commenting on a June 26 Ontario court ruling she described as "unreal."

The ruling in question involved Mr. Samarpreet Singh, a student visa holder working as a Bell Canada technician, who was found guilty of "committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend" after he exposed himself to a female customer while alone with her in her basement apartment.

Regarding the sentencing, Garner wrote: "This pervert—who isn't a permanent resident—was given 90 days’ house arrest with a conditional sentence, so that it wouldn’t go on his permanent record, so he would have a chance to stay in Canada. He should be deported."

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle also reacted to the ruling, which Sheila described as "atrocious."

"He came to Canada on a student visa," said Sheila. "As we heard from Raquel Dancho yesterday on the show… you will not be screened for criminality if you come in on a student visa."

"He should be on the first plane out of here, the absolute first plane out of here," said Lise. "Where? I don't care. I actually don't care, because what this shows is that Canadian women aren't even safe inside the walls of their own homes."

Lise went on: "This story just highlights the absolute depravity of our immigration system and… how it is failing Canadians."