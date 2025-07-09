🔴 RCMP calls trad values 'extremist', Wages up as immigration down, Alberta fights DEI | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at an interview with an RCMP Staff Sergeant who told the CBC that a person switching beliefs from “equal rights” to “traditional values” is a warning sign of extremism.

Plus, the Conference Board of Canada is suggesting that as immigration numbers slow down, wages for Canadians will go up.

And finally, Alberta is tackling diversity, equity and inclusion and other woke ideologies as municipalities are being pushed to back away from far-left policies and programs that have harmed the province's cities.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube