Mr. Potato Head to go gender neutral as Hasbro gets woke

Associated Press

Hasbro is woke. The toy company announced on Thursday that its iconic character, Mr. Potato Head, will be going gender neutral.

The company is giving the spud a new gender neutral name, “Potato Head,” without any gender pronouns that would indicate its former identity as a male-identifying plastic toy.

The Associated Press reports that the change in Mr. Potato Head’s branding and representation are in line with toy makers’ updates of their classic brands to appeal to “kids today,” many of whom have begun to identify as gender neutral, transgender, or non-binary.

The AP states: “Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.”

“Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover,” the AP reported.

As highlighted by a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, the number of children who identify as LGBT — especially as bisexual and trans — has skyrocketed, in comparison to millennials and members of Generation X.

The number of kids who identify as LGBT, especially trans and bisexual, has absolutely skyrocketed. If you think this is a natural or organic development, you're deluded. The media, Hollywood, and the school system actively recruit children into the LGBT ranks. pic.twitter.com/xqzZ5OaJ8U — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 24, 2021

Moves towards “gender neutrality” acceptance have found a foothold in legislation. Rebel News reported on Wednesday that the California State Assembly is set to consider a new bill requiring department stores to have “gender-neutral” children’s sections to fight discrimination against gender-nonconforming children.

It’s worth noting that Justin Trudeau’s nickname in China is Little Potato, so it’s only fitting that Potato Head now identifies as gender neutral.

Speaking of Mr. Potato Head, Justin Trudeau's nickname in China is "Little Potato." pic.twitter.com/Ay06NBfdle — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2021





