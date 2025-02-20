Muslim health group makes BIZARRE statement after nurses threatened to 'kill' Israeli patients

The Australian Islamic Medical Association has been slammed after it made a bizarre statement about what it calls “unfair and unwarranted media targeting of Muslim healthcare workers in Australia” following reports of two Sydney nurses threatened to kill Israeli patients.

“We have observed with increasing alarm a disturbing trend in certain media outlets to single out and misrepresent Muslim healthcare workers, often framing them as serving foreign interests,” the organisation said in a statement to media on Thursday.

“This insidious narrative is not only baseless, but also deeply damaging, fostering division and distrust within our healthcare system and the wider community.

“We must remember the invaluable contributions of Muslim healthcare professionals to Australian society. For decades, Muslim doctors, specialists, allied health professionals and support staff have served with dedication, compassion and excellence across all areas of healthcare.”

🚨 Demands to DEFUND Islamic groups DEFENDING nurses in chilling video



Not a single Muslim leader or organisation in our country has condemned the nurses in the strongest terms it requires



They're condemning the outrage instead



SIGN https://t.co/uGABTzsHcM NOW! pic.twitter.com/rcuuzjNGLr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 18, 2025

The statement did not mention Ahmad "Rashad" Nadir or Sarah Abu Lebdeh by name but appeared to reference the controversy surrounding them. The two nurses have faced backlash after telling Israeli influencer Max Veifer in a video chat that they would kill Jewish patients.

More than a week after the incident at Bankstown Hospital, police are still investigating. Astonishingly, neither Nadir nor Abu Lebdeh has been charged or formally spoken to authorities.

On Tuesday, mainstream media reported that Nadir and his lawyer, Mohamad Sakr, had parted ways.

“I do not act for him any longer mate,” Sakr said.

Asked who was representing Nadir now, he replied, “no idea,” and declined to explain why the relationship ended.

Sakr had previously stated that Nadir would make a police statement when he was “mentally fit” enough.

Nadir’s whereabouts have been unknown since he was taken to hospital last Thursday amid concerns for his mental health.

Nadir and Abu Lebdeh’s comments were recorded by Veifer, who later released the footage publicly.